Peony Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $62.61 million and $326,631.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00024159 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 371.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 168,240,375 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

