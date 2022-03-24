pEOS Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $69.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.85 or 0.07048321 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,924.69 or 1.00100195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043870 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.