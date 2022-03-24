Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,030. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $765.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

