Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,671. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $802,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

