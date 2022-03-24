Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 500 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 500 ($6.58).

PETS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PETS stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 390.70 ($5.14). 318,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 392.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 447.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

