Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

