Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,447 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $46,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $254.82 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,702 shares of company stock worth $15,707,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.