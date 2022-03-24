Piper Sandler Weighs in on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $3,942,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.