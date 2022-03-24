PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $203,044.76 and $158.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

