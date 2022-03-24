Planet Labs PBC (PL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PL opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

PL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

