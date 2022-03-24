Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.02.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 134,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

