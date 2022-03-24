PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 24,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,858. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

