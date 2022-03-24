Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Poshmark updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of POSH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 3,993,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,038. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

