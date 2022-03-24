PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $458.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

