Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

NYSE:APTS opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,962,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 175,632 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

