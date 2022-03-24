Presima Inc. Purchases 1,091 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after buying an additional 150,181 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 978,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,435. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

