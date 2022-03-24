Presima Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Presima Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up 0.5% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,566,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,381,000 after buying an additional 1,050,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

