Primas Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $2.69 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00285622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001476 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

