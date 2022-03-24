Private Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 653 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

ABC opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.