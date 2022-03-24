Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 700.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth $36,277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth $4,583,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 249.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 179.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 152,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

