Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.99 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

