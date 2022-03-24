Private Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,340.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 75,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 38.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,529.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

