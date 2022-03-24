Private Capital Group LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

