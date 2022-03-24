Private Capital Group LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.