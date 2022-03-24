Private Capital Group LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.