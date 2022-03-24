Private Capital Group LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 879.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VMware by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,826,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $271,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,179 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $31,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

