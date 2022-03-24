Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $313.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $222.84 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

