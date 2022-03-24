Private Capital Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFII opened at $110.23 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

