Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRVA traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

PRVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

