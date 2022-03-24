ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $62.93. Approximately 6,160,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,059,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,828,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $12,164,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 892.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 66,862 shares in the last quarter.

