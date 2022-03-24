Prosper (PROS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.41 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Prosper has a market cap of $2.56 million and $1.41 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

