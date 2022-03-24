Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.74. 1,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGAOY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

