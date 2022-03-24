Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.16. 1,613,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.93. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.