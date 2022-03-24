Public Mint Price Up 4.5% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $18,607.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023828 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,296,704 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

