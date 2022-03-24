PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 8.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.64. 22,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,114,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Specifically, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $674,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 344.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 312,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

