PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 42,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,275 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $8.73.

Specifically, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

