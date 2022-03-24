Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Ezell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.34.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

