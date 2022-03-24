Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 698,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.