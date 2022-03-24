Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted by Analyst

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research note issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SPTN opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 346,230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

