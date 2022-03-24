Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Issued By Truist Financial

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get AAR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE AIR opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About AAR (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.