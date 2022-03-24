Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Cut by Analyst

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

