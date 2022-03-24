Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

