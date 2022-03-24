Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

BECN opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

