Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Lowered by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $375.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $317.24 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

