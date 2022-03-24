Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Increased by Truist Financial

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycor HCM in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

PYCR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

PYCR opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

