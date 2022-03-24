Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Increased by Truist Financial

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycor HCM in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.
PYCR opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
