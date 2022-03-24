QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0101 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $4.18 million and $29,672.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00109060 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

