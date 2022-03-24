Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $381.81

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.81 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.96). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.96), with a volume of 31,693 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £180.10 million and a P/E ratio of 37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 381.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.