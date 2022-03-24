QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Financial Comparison

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -1.94, meaning that its stock price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QuickLogic and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -52.16% -67.84% -22.28% Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for QuickLogic and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuickLogic presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Transphorm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.69 million 4.77 -$6.62 million ($0.57) -9.00 Transphorm $12.70 million 29.49 -$14.41 million ($0.27) -26.00

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QuickLogic beats Transphorm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

