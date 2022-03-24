Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 741,746 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 929.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,967,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $639.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

