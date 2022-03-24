Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY opened at $4.45 on Monday. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
